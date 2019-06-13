Google’s Android team is busier these days for a good reason. No, it’s not because of the early decision to cut ties with Huawei but because of some issues related to the recently released Android Q Beta 4. The supposed final beta version before the commercial release has some issues that need fixing. The build that includes the final APIs and official API 29 SDK has been paused for a while for all Pixel phones. The Android developers have acknowledged the issue that has something to do with installation.

Beta 4 OTA updates have been paused already as Google is checking on the problem. Interestingly, Beta 4 is back (as of this writing) and updates have resumed. If you’re enrolled in the beta program, you can continue downloading the update and have it installed on your Pixel 4.

Specifically, Beta 4 updates to QPP4.190502.019. Developers can also now get the updated downloadable images HERE just in case you need them.

To review, Beta 4 brings the latest Android Q system images for the Pixel and Android Emulator, latest Android Studio build tools, official API 29 SDK, and the Android Q developer APIs (API level 29). If you’re a developer or publisher, you are encouraged to update your apps and make them compatible with Android Q. Prepare your apps and games because Google will make the big announcement soon.

The issue earlier is not strange because we mentioned about the possible problems. Some people have already reported failure installation. Some even suggested to hold off installing because it needs fixing.

It’s not mentioned if the same Android Q Beta 4 update has failed on the Essential Phone. We’re just glad to know Google has fixed the issue.

If you own a Pixel phone, go on and try installing the final beta update. The rest of the Android community will get the Android Q very soon so let’s wait and see.

