Almost three weeks since the first Beta version was released, here is the official Android Q Beta 2 update. That’s the next wave of updates for the not so mysterious Android Q. We know the Android Q Beta program would be ready for more devices this year as it is now available for old and new Pixel owners. We noted quickly a few changes like the removal of background clipboard access, updated navigation gestures on squeeze remapping, the dark theme on some apps, as well as, Digital Wellbeing being integrated with other apps.

Some other improvements include new APIs for connectivity, NNAPI extensions, enhancements for foldables, Vulkan 1.1 graphics, new media codecs, and added camera capabilities. That’s only the first Android Q Beta but we know it’s not perfect. A number of bugs and issues have been identified already and the Android team immediately solved them.

A new beta version is available, thanks to hours of development, testing, and the feedback of those who joined the program. Bug reports have reached thousands and the Android devs tried their best to fix them.

With the Android Q Beta 2, the team has also updated the SDK for developers. Expect a slew of updates for the API, optimizations, and fixes for major bugs. The latest April Android Security Bulletin is already included.

For Beta 2, here are the things to expect as per the Android dev team: Privacy features for testing and feedback, Bubbles as a new way to multitask, a foldables emulator, improved sharesheet, directional and zoomable microphones, and more compatibility through public APIs.

Privacy features were significantly updated. They may affect some apps so if you are an app developer, please test your app immediately. Test the app for restrictions on device identifiers and background activity, new location permissions, and scoped storage.

SOURCE: Android Developers Blog