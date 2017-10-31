It has been confirmed that Samsung has launched its beta program for testing the Android Oreo version of TouchWiz Samsung Experience on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+. With that, US users may be interested to take part in the beta program, and there is evidence that they just might have that chance.

First up, the guys at AndroidWorld.nl have confirmed that a number of Galaxy S8 users have been contacted to take part in the beta program. The wizard for the beta program confirms that Samsung will be running the beta test for selected users in Korea, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, France, Poland, India and China. There is also information that Korea, the United States, and the United Kingdom will be the first ones to receive the beta roll out.

That is confirmed by a post in Reddit which somehow corroborates that the beta program will be available for US users – specifically, users of the Samsung Galaxy S8 under T-Mobile and the ones using the unlocked variant. These guys mined the Samsung+ APK to get this information.

So there might be limited slots for this beta program, so it is recommended that you sign up quick when the notification arrives for US users.