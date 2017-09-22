We still don’t know when the Android 8.0 Oreo will finally start rolling out to devices by other smartphone makers, but at least we now know that a beta program for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ is imminent. Oreo firmware versions for the two devices have been spotted and so this means they’re already working on testing it out. But as to when this will roll out to beta testers and eventually to all devices, that is still a mystery right now.

Firmware versions G950FXXE1ZQI7 and G955FXXU1ZQI7 have been seen and the presence of the letter Z indicates it’s test firmware since the’s what Samsung has used before, specifically for the beta Nougat release for the previous flagships, Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge last year. And while the Galaxy Note 8 will be updated to Oreo eventually, the original flagships will probably be first in line.

The major Google updates are notoriously slow to roll out but they have come up with Project Treble to make it quicker for manufacturers. But Samsung is also one of the heaviest Android skins out there and there are a lot of things to fix in terms of features and overall customization, so we shouldn’t hold our breath when it comes to expecting it for the Galaxy S8 devices.

Rollout of updates is also dependent on carriers, so if your device is tied to any of those, then you will probably get it later than those that are on open line. We’ll bring updates as soon as beta firmware and stable versions are released.

VIA: SAM Mobile