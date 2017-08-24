Expect the next few weeks to be focused on Android Oreo and the new products that will be shown off at the IFA 2017 in Berlin. The timing of the Android O announcement is perfect because the market will only just be curious if a certain flagship will already run on Oreo. We know only a few models that will be updated to the new OS but we hope to discover more about the new features and enhancements.

We’ve already told you about the major changes including a Wide-gamut Color, Ambient Screen, Extended Battery Life, Downloadable Fonts, In-app Shortcut Pinning, Adaptive Icons, Notification Dots, and of course, the New Emoji. There’s also the Rescue Party for bootlooping devices and the “install unknown apps” permission.

Another important improvement that most people may not care about is how the OS works on the media key event listeners. Android Oreo is expected to handle media key event listeners better this time by allowing system apps to set priority access over media key events. We’re assuming app developers can set the permission or access to allow those privileged apps manage and set the media key event listener.

A simple line in the code, android.permission.SET_MEDIA_KEY_LISTENER, is needed to make this work. This sets what app must be prioritized in using the media commands first and foremost. What usually happens is the music player doesn’t respond to commands when another app is in the background. With this change, users can have a smoother mobile experience because the device knows what session to follow first.

VIA: XDA Developers