Nougat is finally king of Android versions while Oreo has already broken the 1% barrier. It may be long before Android 8.0 takes a significant share of the mobile market. It’s been taking OEMs and carriers a while to roll out the cookie update but since this year started, we’re hearing related news and releases almost everyday. Samsung Galaxy S8 may receive public Oreo build before February ends and Samsung Experience 9.0 is arriving soon. Android Oreo update for Samsung Galaxy S7, A5, and Tab S3 is in the works already and we know more Galaxy devices may receive Android Oreo update in the coming months.

Yesterday, we told you how the Bixby voice assistant will help you set up your Samsung Galaxy S9 as per the APK files of Oreo for the Note 8. The test build has leaked and we’ve seen a number of information about it including some screenshots. SAMMOBILE shared images of the release candidate build that includes the latest February security patch.

As promised, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will receive the Samsung Experience 9.0 UX. Most of the features and improvements the Note 8 will receive will be similar to the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Check out the images below for more information:

