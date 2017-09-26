Usually, app updates should bring you new features or improvements on already existing ones. It can also fix bugs and things broken from the previous version. But sometimes, it can also break things since usually they “mess with” the code to bring you something new. This is what some users are now experiencing with the updated Android Messages app. It seems like the notifications for this app, which are pretty important most of the time, has gone missing and is nowhere to be found.

When you update to the latest version of Android Messages, your notifications will stop working eventually at some point. When you have an incoming SMS, you will not get any sound, pop-up or even vibration. In fact, the only way you will know that you now have a new message is if you constantly go to the app to check or if you read the unread messages counter in apps like Nova Launcher, or if you have Pushbullet mirroring to your desktop.

Some of the affected users have tried rebooting and reinstalling, but it seems that it still doesn’t work. Given that users are probably complaining over on the Google Play page, there will probably be an update soon that will fix this problem. In the meantime, you can just uninstall and go back to your default SMS app.

Android Messages, formerly called Messenger, was supposed to make SMS fun again by bringing Rich Communication Standard (RCS) to your phone, which includes group messaging, read receipts, high-res photo sharing, etc. But probably don’t use it first if you don’t want to be annoyed with the non-notifications issue right now.

VIA: Android Police