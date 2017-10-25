Once you type in a web URL on the browser on your phone, a domain name server (DNS) translates the readable website address to an IP address. Of course, this process is hidden from the user, but your internet service provider is able to see and log all of these because the data is transferred over plain text protocols (UDP or TCP). It looks like Google is trying to fix this security/privacy issue.

If one wants to make sure that this type of data is secure and private, then a technology called “DNS over TLS” is used. DNS over TLS is a protocol that basically encrypts domain name server queries at the level of HTTPS encryption. Of course, you need a domain name server that supports DNS over TLS, but that should come soon.

Now for Android, it seems like DNS over TLS support is being added to AOSP (Android Open Source Project) builds, if recent commits are to be believed. The commits show that a new setting will be added under Developer Options allowing users to turn on or off DNS over TLS.

This may arrive by Android 8.1 Oreo, but nothing is clear yet. Google’s DNS already supports DNS over TLS protocols, so Android should be following suit soon.

SOURCE: XDA