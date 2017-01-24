We haven’t heard anything about the Android Instant Apps program since it was demoed last year at the Google I/O Conference. We noted then that it was Google’s latest way to run apps on a device without having to install them completely. With Android Instant Apps, users are not required to fully install games or apps before you can use them.

This Instant Apps is a major effort from the Android team who wants to ensure that mobile users can make the most of their devices by running apps with less data or friction. Google has already began initial live testing for some Android users. Several developers have already worked on the program and have tested developer and user experiences.

If you wish to try Instant Apps, update your current app so the Instant Apps feature will be added. If you’re a developer, modularize your app so a part can run and one part can be downloaded. The same Android APIs and Android Studio project will still be used but a full SDK will be ready soon to make things easier.

Instant Apps is now in limited testing for some apps like Viki, Periscope, Wish, and Buzzfeed. If you frequent these apps, you may soon use them as “Instant Apps”. The Android team is still in the process of testing and gathering feedback to ensure the product is ready for commercial launch. Once ready, the team will work on more apps and extend the experience for more mobile users.

