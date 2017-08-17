We get you, you want to play games on your Android device but you don’t know where to start because there’s just too darned many of them. We understand that sentiment, and so we rounded up some games that you need to be playing – take these on our recommendation. We guarantee that there will be at least one on this list that you can enjoy.

Titanfall: Assault

Strategy games on Android are a dime-a-dozen, but there are really good ones where you can play with other players and just enjoy the game. Titanfall: Assault is one of those. The gameplay is pretty easy to learn, and if you played Clash Royale, you will immediately be at home here. You take one end of a small stage, and your opponent takes the other. Both players have a deck of cards they can use to deploy units, titans, and burn cards. And you duke it out with the decks that you have. Pretty repetitive at some point, but there’s plenty of fun in there.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

RAYCRISIS

RAYCRISIS is the third of Taito’s Ray series that they’ve ported over to Android, and it’s about time too. These games have been on iOS for 5 years now, so it’s good that we’re finally getting these. The first game was RAYFORCE, and the second was RAYSTORM. Now, you get to play RAYCRISIS in the same challenging shoot-em-up gameplay that made these games so popular in their time. The game is heck expensive at around USD$10.00, but it’s a great game to have.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Amigo Pancho 2

Don’t be fooled by the exotic Mexican-sounding name, this game is plenty fun for those who enjoy puzzle games. The original Amigo Pancho was a challenging physics puzzler, so expect this sequel to improve on what was great about the original game. Best part? This is free to download and play!

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Motorsport Manager Mobile 2

The team behind the highly rated Motorsport Manager has come up with a sequel, and the new game improves on what the original game has already done so well. The original was the highest rated motorsport simulation game of its kind, and we’re pretty sure that Motorsport Manager Mobile 2 will be miles better than the original. This should appeal to racing fans, but the deep strategy involved will probably convince others as well. The game is available for around USD$5.00.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Warpets

Think of a Pokemon battle game that does not require you to move around, and you get Warpets. This game allows you to level-up cute critters and battle them with others. The gameplay is nothing new, but the battle system is fun to play with, and should convince you to play a game or three – or more.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Home Arcade

If you’re into retro gaming, then consider Home Arcade as the collection of arcade-style games those game developers failed to make. But you get a chance to have 10 retro inspired games in just one app, and it’s free to download. This is really a win-win situation, especially for those of you who are looking for a nostalgia hit. Pick this up, you won’t regret it.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Danmaku Unlimited 3

If you’re a fan of these spaceship-driven shoot-em-up games, then you’ve probably heard of Danmaku Unlimited. The good news is, Danmaku Unlimited 3 has just been ported to Android, and you can download it for their limited time introductory pricing of USD$5.00. Expect that price to increase soon, so get this while you can. Danmaku Unlimited 3 is a very challenging top down space shooter that takes its genre quite seriously. This means you will be testing your skills against overwhelming odds, and if you like that kind of game, this one is for you.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store