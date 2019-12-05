Focus Mode is a new feature on the Android system which is part of Digital Wellbeing. The latter is a special tool that tells users how technology can impact health. There are many things that can be distracting especially if you’re looking at a mobile screen that is why the Android Focus Mode is born. This feature allows the user to tune out or avoid specific mobile apps. This way, attention is given to a particular task that you have to do.

The feature was released initially in beta but this week, all Android users can get the Focus mode. Now you have no reason to be distracted because your phone will tell you to get to work. It may be time for you to put down the device.

Some notifications from specific apps can be silenced or minimized to ensure you are not disturbed. The system can also tell you an app has been disabled while still in Focus mode. Don’t panic, that’s what Focus Mode really is all about.

More features have been added recently so you’ll be able to focus further on whatever you’re doing. Think of the Focus Mode as you’re very own mentor or coach that tells you what you can and can’t do.

Focus Mode can now be turned on a schedule. Within the day, you can probably set the Focus Mode from 9AM to 5PM which is usually working hours. On the other hand, you can also take a break from the Focus Mode for a limited time like maybe 5/15/30 minutes during lunch break or commute.

Android’s Focus Mode is just the right solution you need. If you want to try it out, make sure you have the Digital Wellbeing app on your smartphone. It works best on Android 9 and Android 10 mobile devices.