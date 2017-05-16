The people at Android Experiments are always up to new stuff, hence the name. They’ve come up with this new feature called “Home Screen Arcade” to demonstrate that so much can be done with your home screen, and it can actually be fun. Imagine being able to play these games on your home screen.

Home Screen Arcade is primarily a tech demo, an experiment showing what normal home screen elements can actually do. Currently, Home Screen Arcade features 4 very playable classic arcade games – Pacman, Space Invaders, Tetris, and the granddaddy of them all, Pinball. These games were taken from open-source codes, and applied almost directly to Home Screen Arcade with very little changes.

The result? Surprisingly playable games, although Google admits they can be refined and improved. The game screen is a live wallpaper and you control the game with widgets, with game info and status shown in a heads-up notification – you see, all of these are elements of a normal home screen.

The code is downloadable via Github, and developers can actually tweak the code to their liking. Is this something you’d be interested in? We’re hoping a developer would come up with a user friendly installable version soon.

SOURCE: Android Experiments