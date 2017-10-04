Android Excellence is Google’s way of recognizing apps that have the highest quality and put a premium on great design, an engaging user experience, and strong app performance. So they get all of these great apps together and feature them so that you won’t have to look anywhere else to see where the best apps are.

For Fall 2017, there are some great new apps to experience. For instance, an app called “Bring!” gives you a great way to manage your grocery shopping lists. “Money Lover” is an app that helps you get better with managing your personal finances. And if you want to play a thrill-filled game, “Asphalt 8” is surely one game you could enjoy.

Here is the whole list of apps in this season’s Android Excellence:

Check out the source link below for the links to these apps and games. Enjoy this list, because we surely did.

SOURCE: Google