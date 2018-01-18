After the last software update, Chromecast and Google Home started experiencing frequent disconnects from WiFi. While getting disconnected can be normal sometimes for mobile devices, the phone begins to send more packets than usual. Instead of hundreds, thousands are being sent resulting in data being heavier than the standard amount. There is also the issue of slow Wi-Fi performance with Android and Chromecast built-in devices. It’s been acknowledged by Google recently by giving a summary and sharing who is impacted and what are the possible solutions.

Google is already aware of the issue. Some devices with Android or Chromecast built-in are sending out network traffic in large amount. This results in an obvious slow down of WiFi networks. It still depends on the router but there are particular models that are affected including those from Asus, Linksys, TP-Link, Netgear, or Synology.

The tech giant’s Google Home developers are also working on a fix. It is expected to be ready today, January 18, Thursday. Feel free to try and reboot your Android smartphone or device. The WiFi router should also be updated to the latest firmware. You may also restart the router as a quick fix. If all else fails, contact the Google support team.

SOURCE: Google