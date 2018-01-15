If you own a Google Home or Chromecast, don’t be surprised if your WiFi connection suddenly drops because there is a major issue affecting Google Cast devices worldwide right now. The problem isn’t an isolated case as more device owners that connect to different routers are affected. If you use an Asus, Netgear, TP-Link, Synology, or Linksys router, you may be experiencing connection problems. Some routers won’t even connect at all but only for a while.

These companies like Linksys and TP-Link have already confirmed the problem that will only continue to be a challenge. What happens here is that a Google Cast device would try to look and see other Google Cast devices running on the same network. Once a similar device is found in the app and device, packets are usually sent to a network. But unfortunately, the recent update has caused the device to send more packets than usual, reaching up to over 100,000. There are MDNS multicast discovery packets sent that shouldn’t be sent instead of just hundreds.

Because of the thousands of packets being shared, the router needs to turn off or shut down connections. To fix this problem, software updates are recommended. We’re hoping this router comes up with a fix or software update very soon.

VIA: Myce