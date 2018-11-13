Google has already served the Android 9 Pie dessert last August. It’s only up to every OEM to release the new version for some of their latest smartphone models. Pie for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ is highly anticipated and it’s almost ready now. We’re expecting it will include tap gesture to show Always-on display in Pie, dock-less DeX functionality, and hopefully, the One UI. Android Pie beta program for Samsung was opened only last month but it appears the update is almost ready for a wider release.

The next rollout will still be beta but we’re expecting it’s closer to the final thing. It will be out exactly on November 15, Thursday, at least in Germany.

The Android 9.0 Pie Beta for the Galaxy S9 series is an important item to Samsung’s Android Pie journey. A second phase will also be released in the coming weeks.

The final Android 9 Pie Beta for the Galaxy S9 phones should be ready by January 2019. Before Samsung announces the Galaxy S10 and the foldable phone, the company must make the necessary updates first.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 should also receive the same. We know it’s happening but it’s only a matter of time.

VIA: AllAboutSamsung