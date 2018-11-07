Back in August, we told you the latest Huawei phones that would receive the Android 9 Pie update. That meant EMUI 9.0 based on the Pie. We noted several devices including the Huawei P20 phones and the newest Huawei Mate devices. A poster for the top Chinese OEM’s next user interface has just been posted on Weibo. The new Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X, and Huawei Mate 20 are included in the list together with some old Huawei phones like the Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Huawei Mate RS 10, Honor 10, Honor Play, and the Honor V10.

The EMUI 9.0’s global rollout will begin this coming November 10. The information is based on the teaser shared although not many details have been given.

As with most Android 9 Pie update, the new EMUI will be faster and smarter. A phone’s battery life and efficiency will be significantly improved. Customization will be more manageable while some features will receive machine learning including Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness, App Actions, and Slices.

Android Pie is simpler and easier to use. It offers an equalizing effect so you can be well-balanced in your being online and offline.

Expect improved privacy and security but the main promise of Android Pie on EMUI 9.0 is machine learning.

