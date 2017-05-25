More LG devices are getting the newest Android 7.0 Nougat update. Finally, these LG phones and tablets will get a taste of the chunky, chewy treat: LG G Pad III 8.0, LG Stylus 2, LG G5, and the LG V10. We haven’t really featured any LG getting the OS update. The last information we heard was the V10 and G4 would be receiving it.

Back in March, we mentioned LG would release Android 7.0 Nougat update for the G4 and V10. The models we listed a while ago are those that run on UX5.0. To get the update, make sure you get the ‘LG Bridge’ first to get the update.

A number of changes are included in this new Nougat version including multi-window functionality, window resizing and scaling, a wider notification window, better notifications, replying to notifications directly, easy setting status check, and number blocking function.

Android 7.0 OS also brings a more effective data saving mode, new language settings, and app data storage location setting. With the update, you can start saving app data on your CD card and manage space on your storage. With the new language settings, you can allow a secondary language to be applied if an app or website doesn’t support your default language.

Expect to receive an OTA notification that the Nougat OS update is ready for download and installation.

SOURCE: LG