Remember the Moto M? The smartphone was revealed last year was soon out in China complete with a 3050mAh battery and a full metal body. It reached India and was sold via Flipkart. We’ve been waiting for a new Moto M version but nothing yet. The latest we heard about the device is that it’s getting the much-await Android Nougat update.

The Moto M, particularly the Mediatek MTK Helio P15-powered variant, is now ready for Android 7.0 Nougat. This one brings the phone a number of important features and enhancements including the Duo Video calling app, the newest Android Security Patch, enhanced notifications, and better battery management. To review the specs and features of the Moto M, the device is powered by a 3050 mAh battery, 2.2GHz octa-core processor, and 3GB RAM. There’s a 32GB or 64GB onboard storage, 13.97cm Full HD display, 8MP selfie shooter, 16MP rear camera (PDAF), and a ultra-fast fingerprint sensor for mobile security.

Users in India will soon get the OS update on their Moto M phones but not at once. It will be released in phases so please be patient if you haven’t receive your OTA. It will be ready soon. But once it’s ready, make sure your phone is connected to a reliable LTE or WiFi connection and the phone has at least 50% battery.

Check manually if the update is ready: Settings> About phone> Software updates.

