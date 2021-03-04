The Android team released Android 12 Developer Preview 1 last week and now it’s ready with another update. Android 12 Developer Preview 1.1 has just been posted. It’s only a minor update but it delivers numerous fixes for several issues. The release notes are ready for developers. This version can be installed on different Pixel phones for development and testing from the latest Pixel 5 to the Pixel 4a and 4a (5G), Pixel 4 and 4 XL, Pixel 3a and 3a XL, and the Pixel 3 and 3 XL.

If you’re a developer, you are encouraged to send feedback to the Android team. This is still early development so expect to encounter a number of bugs and issues as with the Android 12 DP 1. This is active development so the apps and the system may not work all the time as expected.

Some of your apps may be affected after this Android 12 Developer Preview 1.1 update. It brings improvements on several areas like privacy, security, battery life, and performance.

Android 12 Developer Preview 1.1 fixes a number of things like that issue of intermittent disconnections from WiFi even when signal is strong. Some devices display a “System UI keeps stopping” message, that’s been fixed already. Other issues fixed are as follows: partial wake locks causing excessive battery drain, unresponsive fingerprint reader, Settings app crashing if a user accesses app notification settings, system UI freezing after device is update, CellBroadcastReceiver app causing emergency alerts to crash, some devices rebooting intermittently, and devices rebooting after a user unlocks the device using a PIN.

As with most developer previews, this one may still show issues on performance, battery, and stability on supported Pixel devices. Expect some apps will not function properly. Remember that this isn’t Compatibility Test Suite (CTS) approved yet. This means CTS-approved builds may not work normally with Android 12.

The new developer preview also offers pre-release APIs for developers. It has passed preliminary testing and will still be improved over time.