In case you’ve forgotten, the Amazon Fire Phone was released three years ago. It didn’t exactly become a bestseller but it went out of stock the following year. The phone was still being updated and looks like it’s getting a follow up soon. The e-commerce company is believed to launch a new smartphone. Rumor has it that the phone will be called the “Ice”.

So from Fire to Ice. Amazon appears to be serious in trying its own brand of phones again. We know the Fire tablets and Kindles have sold but the Fire phone never really made it. For the Ice phone, Amazon is said to release the device not only in the US and most western markets but also in India which is an emerging market. It’s just one but we’re hoping more countries will receive the Ice phone.

This Amazon Ice phone is believed to run the latest Android OS and will have Google Mobile Services. We’re not sure though if there will be a UI on top of the Android OS. The addition of Google Mobile Services though is a good sign that it’s going the full Android direction–different from its Android tablets that don’t have the basic Google apps.

People familiar with the plan are saying that devices are already being tested. Models include two with 5.2-inch and 5.5-inch displays, 2GB RAM, 16GB onboard storage, 13MP rear camera, Snapdragon 435 chipset, and a fingerprint scanner. There’s Android 7.1.1 plus the Google Assistant. Interestingly, Alexa doesn’t seem to be present according to the source.

As for the price, the Amazon Ice phone could cost around Rs 6,000 which is below $100. Let’s just wait and see when the “Fire” will be completely put out by the “Ice”.

