Amazon was recently rumored that it will be launching a new Echo device. The smart speaker which arrived with Alexa has since gotten smaller variants like the Echo Dot and the new Echo Look. Yesterday, we reported that an Echo with built-in display was spotted on Amazon’s servers. We were wondering if this is an incoming product or simply an old prototype or concept design. Now we’ve got information that Amazon is indeed introducing a new smart speaker with a screen. And yes, this Echo will allow the users to enjoy video calls.

After the Echo Look that turns Alexa into a style assistant, here’s a new smart speaker that can do more than just play songs and follow voice commands. The display allows you to make quick video calls. You can say that a tablet or phone may be enough for such function but having a dedicated device makes for a smarter home. Think of an updated old school Intercom that has Internet capabilities.

The new Echo will have a 7-inch touch screen display and have the usual Echo features. It is believed to be announced next week, maybe Tuesday, after months of beta testing by Amazon employees. Availability will be as early as June with a price tag that reads over $200.

Amazon seems to be ahead of its e-commerce rivals in the digital assistant game although we have no idea how the Echo and Echo Dot sales are doing since launch. We just know that it is more popular with a 70.6% share versus the 23.8% share of Google Home. Let’s wait and see if and when the new Echo with built-in display will be another gamechanger.

