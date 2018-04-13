Over a month ago, we learned Amazon’s acquisition of Ring. The smart doorbell maker was popular for allowing homeowners boost safety in deliveries. The main objective of Ring doorbells is so you would know who is at the door. It’s not just for deliveries but it offers peace of mind for whoever is at home so you could see if anyone is outside. Even if you’re not home, you could still see who’s been at your doorstep. The Ring actually has many rivals in the smart video doorbell game as there’s Blink, August Home, and the Nest Hello.

Amazon acquired Ring with the intention of helping to reduce crime in the community. Ring home security products are effective yet affordable. Communities are encouraged to use smart video doorbells so people can see visitors from everywhere. One way to make people buy is a drop in the price of the Ring Video Doorbell from $132.99 to $99.99.

In the US, specifically Los Angeles, the LAPD pilot program reported that neighborhood burglaries went down by 55 percent. Amazon and Ring can help the police further by bringing down the prices of related products.

Amazon Devices and Services Senior Vice President Dave Limp had this to say: “Ring’s talented team has invented home security products and services that customers love. We’re excited about their work, their products and their mission, and look forward to teaming together to keep delighting customers.”

Amazon doesn’t only sell Ring Video Doorbells, there are other devices available such as Ring Spotlight Cams, Ring Floodlight Cams, and other Ring Accessories. Other related smart products include the Blink XT Indoor/Outdoor Camera, Blink Indoor Security Camera, and the Amazon Cloud Cam.

