Amazon Luna has been steadily but surely inching toward stability since its release last year in late October. The Android device support came a few months ago, and at launch, only a handful of Android devices were supported by Samsung, OnePlus and Google. Those included the Galaxy S10 and S10+, S20 series Note 10 and Note 20 series. Now Luna is going to support the current Samsung flagship – the Galaxy S21 series which apparently can play any high-end game you throw at it, thanks to the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The support for Galaxy S21 was announced via the official Amazon Luna Twitter handle. Amazon Luna game streaming coming to the best Samsung device currently, means the users will be looking forward to exploring it on their flagship device.

It has to be kept in mind that the service for now is invite-based, as it is still in the early access stage on Android devices. Also, you’ll need to access it via Chrome Browser (version 86 or higher), and it works with the Amazon Luna controller and other third-party controllers, – the likes of Xbox Wireless Controller, Sony DualShock 4 and the Razer Kishi.

If you haven’t got any pal who can send you a Luna invite, then you’ll have to somehow figure out a way to get one. However, you can also opt for other cloud gaming services like Google Stadia, NVIDIA GeForce Now, or Microsoft Project xCloud; if you do want to explore the new way of gaming.

Another option to play Luna is on the Fire TV as Amazon recently announced that devices like Fire TV Cube are going to support Luna open beta – sans any invite. The service is understandably priced nominally at $4.99 to test out a good library of games. If you are satisfied with the service, you can also subscribe to the Ubisoft+ channel that’s will cost $14.99 per month.