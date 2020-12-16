Amazon Luna launched back in September with a library of 100 games, giving Google Stadia something to think about. Since Amazon’s cloud gaming service offers all the titles free for Pro subscribers ($5.99 per month), there are certain advantages. The service launched for Windows, Mac, Fire TV, Apple iOS, and the web – while Android support was ignored at that time. That’s changed now as Amazon has brought Android support too. Just like the iOS version you’ll have to access the service via Chrome web browser.

There is a catch at this point in time – you need to be considerate before jumping the gun. For now, only 21 Android devices are supported for Amazon Luna cloud gaming service including devices from Google, Samsung, and OnePlus.

For other smartphone owners, well, for now, they are left out in the cold and have no other option but to go the Stadia way. The Luna supported phones include Pixel 4XL, Pixel 4a/4a 5G, Pixel 5, Galaxy S10/S10+, Note 10/10+, S20/S20+/S20 Ultra, Note 20, OnePlus 7 series, 8 series, Nord and 7T series.

This is a bit strange as the hardware shouldn’t matter for a cloud-gaming service, but anyway Luna is only compatible with these few devices. If you try to access it on other phones, you’ll be led to an error message.

Also, there are some minimum set of requirements to run the cloud gaming service. The phone has to be running on Android 9 or higher, and the chrome browser you’ll be opening the web link on should be version 86 or higher and you should have a minimum of 10Mbps connectivity.

If you happen to suffice all these above-mentioned requirements on a compatible phone, all you need is the Amazon Luna controller, or the PS4/Xbox One controller to extract maximum fun. Thankfully, Amazon assured that in early access more devices will be added, so keep an eye to see if you’re getting lucky in the coming weeks.