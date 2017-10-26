So we’re not yet sure if this new service from Amazon is something that will excite people or terrify them. Amazon Key aims to bring “a new level of delivery convenience” for those who want to secure their packages inside their homes and also give access to trusted people and services to their houses. On the surface, it sounds like a very convenient service of course, but it brings a lot of privacy concerns to the forefront as well.

But first, the basics. Amazon Key is a service that is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, giving them the option to have an in-home delivery as well as home access for trusted guests and even other services that you need to let into your house even when you’re not there. The way it works for delivery is that when the Amazon driver arrives at your house, Amazon will verify all the information through an encrypted authorization process. Your Cloud Cam will start recording and then the door is unlocked once everything is verified. The driver just has to slip in the package and then lock your door once again. You can monitor all of these through your Cloud Cam app.

It sounds so simple and convenient, but also scary. Even though they are given instructions to just slip the package inside the door, the fact that basically, a stranger can have access to your house is uncomfortable. And you can create all sort of scenarios in your head where someone can take advantage of this, probably from all the movies, TV shows and real-life incidents we’ve seen. For now, they’re limiting deliveries to Amazon teams and so it’s only available in 37 cities across the US.

But if you trust that Amazon has foreseen all that and has created a secure system, the Amazon Key In-Home Kit is already available for pre-order, starting at $249.99. This already includes the Cloud Cam and compatible smart locks either from Yale or Kwikset. They are also offering free professional installation or you can install the kit yourself. Hopefully, there will be no untoward incidents because of this new service.

SOURCE: Amazon