Amazon seems to be all set for Black Friday. No, we’re not just talking about the top e-commerce website prepping for high traffic on that day. The company is preparing its numerous products and services. We told you about some great deals and discounts, as well as, the Amazon FreeTime Unlimited subscription getting kid-friendly audiobooks. The Product Red Echo is also back for Black Friday. The next product to be offered with great prices is the Fire TV Recast.

The Amazon Fire TV Recast is now more affordable. If you’ve been thinking of finally letting go of your cable subscription, you can do so by Fire TV Recast. The box doesn’t require any satellite or cable. It just needs an HD antenna to pick up free TV channels. When channels are picked up, you can now watch them live or wireless stream to your home TV via a Fire TV Cube or Fire TV Stick.

The device costs $179.99 this week, down from the original $229.99 price. It’s already the 500GB variant so you can store lots of content. You can also get the 1TB model for $219.99 so it’s the better choice.

For the Fire TV Recast to work, you still need another Fire TV device. If you don’t have one, you can also get any of these products first:

• Fire TV Stick – under $25 (from $40)

• Fire TV Stick 4K – $34.99 ($15 discount)

• Echo Dot + Fire TV Stick Bundle – $39.98

• Fire TV Cube – $59.99 (from $119.99)

• 2nd-gen Echo Show – $229.99

