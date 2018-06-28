The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is the latest Android tablet for the young ones. There may be more and higher-specced tablets from other OEMs but this one from the top e-commerce website is the biggest we know so far for the children with a 10.1-inch screen. Amazon is boasting it is the company’s fastest and biggest kids tablet so far as made possible by an ultra-fast processor and a 1080p Full HD display. The tablet also runs up to a maximum of 10 hours of usage on a single charge.

Amazon has just announced the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition which is actually a bundle composed of the Fire HD 10 tablet and a one-year subscription to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited. This also includes the two-year guarantee FREE for only $199.99. This is one great deal because according to Amazon, the items are worth over $319 in total.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet can now be pre-ordered. Delivery will begin on July 11. You can choose from these three fun colors with the kid-proof case: yellow, pink, and blue. More value for money can be availed if you purchase two tablets with another hundred dollar discount.

With the Amazon FreeTime Unlimited service, you can enjoy thousands of content from videos to movies, TV shows, educational apps, games, and kid-friendly websites. This feature also brings age filters, plus Bedtime and FreeTime control. The tablet also comes equipped with a 32GB of onboard storage, memory card slot for memory expansion, and again, the 10.1-inch Full HD display with 1080p resolution.

The worry-free guarantee promises the tablet won’t break but if ever it does, without any question, Amazon will replace it.

Amazon FreeTime Unlimited is free for one whole year. Beyond that, you need to pay the $4.99 monthly fee. Prime members may only pay $2.99 per month. Note that you can also use your subscription on other Amazon Fire devices, Android phones, and tablets.

Parents will like the kid-friendly and worry-free features of the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition like weekday and weekend settings, FreeTime and Bedtime control, educational goals and time limits, Total screen time, Age filters, ability to add or remove content, Parent Dashboard, and the kid-friendly web browser. You can also choose to view daily activity reports, remote parental controls, and Discussion Cards.