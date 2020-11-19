The Amazon Echo smart speaker has got a new version. Amazon has introduced a PRODUCT(RED) model of the smart device. A part of the sales goes to charity as with other similar PRODUCT(RED) items we have featured in the past. Specifically, there was that Amazon Echo going “Red” for Christmas in 2017 which was announced around this time that year. Amazon will be donating a portion of sales to an organization that supports HIV/AIDS programs in the sub-Saharan Africa. For every unit of the $99.99 Echo, ten dollars will be donated.

The PRODUCT(RED) Amazon Echo joins the series’ other colors: Twilight Blue, Glacier White, and Charcoal. It’s the same 4th-Gen Echo fans have grown to love but with a bright red fabric shell. The spherical speaker still comes with dual tweeters and an upward-firing woofer for better audio quality.

The red Amazon Echo is no different from the other color variants. This one though doesn’t come with six months of free access to Amazon Music Unlimited. It’s the only change but you can always sign up and subscribe for a minimal fee.

There is no word how many units are available. If you’ve been contemplating on getting a new Amazon Echo, you can consider this one. You also get to help a good cause.

To review, the Amazon Echo offers built-in Zigbee Hib, Sidewalk Bridge, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and Dolby Stereo sound. Underneath the spherical speaker is a bright LED light ring. Expect clear highs, dynamic-mids, and deep bass from this one.