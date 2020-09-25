Amazon has been very busy these days with new product announcements. After the all-new Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote, the top e-commerce company is launching the next-generation Echo products. Three new models are ready: the fourth-gen Echo and Echo Dot and the third-gen Echo Show. The new Echo devices will be available beginning October 22. The Echo Show has no release date yet but Amazon said it is coming soon. Amazon is offering different promo bundles so you may want to check out each of the product listings.

Don’t be confused as there are actually several Echo products: Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, and Echo Dot Kids Edition. Each one boasts the new spherical design and improved audio. Basically, they look the same but with differences in the specs and features.

Amazon Alexa‘s Senior Vice President Tom Taylor shared, “Echo and Echo Dot look beautiful and sound even better, and Echo Show 10 completely reimagines Alexa with a screen—the display moves with you, staying in view as you move around. It’s as natural as having a conversation. Plus, Alexa continues to get smarter—just ask to watch Netflix, make group calls, join video meetings on Zoom, upgrade your smart home with Alexa Guard and Amazon Sidewalk, and much more.”

Echo

The new Echo comes in a new spherical design. It offers Dolby Stereo sound, Sidewalk Bridge, and built-in Zigbee Hub. It is still affordable but is more powerful than the Echo and Echo Plus.

At the base of the spherical speaker comes a bright LED light ring. It comes with a 3.0-inch woofer and dual-firing tweeters. The Dolby system offers premium audio with deep bass, dynamic-mids, and clear highs.

Amazon Echo now works with Zigbee, Amazon Sidewalk, and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). This means more smart devices can be controlled by the Echo. Alexa is smarter and more responsive with the new AZ1 Neural Edge processor.

The new Echo Dot with clock—New also comes in a spherical design. It has the same fabric finish. Audio isn’t as premium but good enough, thanks to a 1.6-inch front-firing speaker. There is an LED display addition to the Echo Dot with Clock model.

For the parents, you have greater peace of mind with the Echo Dot Kids Edition that comes in fun prints like Panda and Tiger. It’s custom-built for the children so they can do many parent-approved activities like call friends and family, get help with homework, set animal sound alarms, and ask Alexa questions. Other features include the Reading Sidekick and a 1-year Amazon Kids+ subscription to access more kid-friendly games, Audible books, and educational skills.

The Echo and Echo Dot will be sold for $99.99 and $49.99. Color options are Twilight Blue, Glacier White, and Charcoal. Echo Dot with clock will only be ready in Glacier White and Twilight Blue for $59.99. The Echo Dot Kids Edition will also be $59.99 in Tiger and Panda designs.

Echo Show

The new Echo Show 10 is a smart display with Alexa. It has a 10-inch HD screen. It rotates and comes with a clear, 13MP wide-angle camera that knows how to pan and zoom. It can handle Alexa Group Calling and will soon offer support for Zoom and Amazon Chime video conferencing.

For improved audio, there is a powerful woofer plus dual front-firing tweeters that produce premium directional sound that adapts to the environment. It’s $249.99 and will be ready in Charcoal and Glacier White.