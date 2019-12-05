The Amazon Echo Input is not exactly a new product from the top e-commerce site. It was first launched way back in September 2018 as part of Amazon’s Echo-Alexa lineup. The last time we mentioned it was during Black Friday, also last year, when it was offered for free when you buy a Bose SoundLink Revolve Black. The Echo Input has reached India recently. It landed on Amazon India and is now available with a ₹ 4,999 price tag (around $70/ down from ₹ 5,999).

The Amazon Echo Input is a portable Echo for the home. The smart speaker offers a 360-degree sound, a fabric design, and a very compact size. It boasts a built-in battery so you can bring it anywhere. The 4800mAh battery is rechargeable and is good enough to last up to ten hours.

Amazon Echo Input offers protected privacy, thanks to multiple layers of privacy controls. The mic can be turned off for your safety. Meanwhile, Alexa is also smarter now with new skills and features like maybe playing games, ordering door, or hailing a cab.

The smart speaker can play your favorite music wirelessly via streaming. You can stream from Amazon Prime Music, Gaana, JioSaavn, or Apple Music. It allows voice control with the help of Alexa so you can “command” other smart home devices from different brands like TP-Link, Syska, Wipro, and Philips.

Playback or volume control can be requested. Say “Alexa, volume 10.” It’s that easy. You are also free to ask questions and request Alexa to check the weather or read the news for you.