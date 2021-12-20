If you’re on Android 12 and has tried the Amazon Appstore, you may already encountered some issues. Last month, we noted the faulty upgrade and even warned the users to think before upgrading. We’re not sure if many followed but we can say those problems should no longer occur. Amazon’s very own app store has been having issues the past month but the company’s developers have worked on them. Those unlucky ones that experienced the issues can now use the app store properly.

Amazon has sent out this announcement: “We have released a fix for an issue impacting app launches for Amazon Appstore customers that have upgraded to Android 12 on their mobile devices.We are contacting customers with steps to update their Appstore experience. We are sorry for any disruption this has caused.”

Customers are encouraged to get the update. This means on your Android 12 devices, the Amazon Appstore will now work without any problem. We have no idea how many phones have been affected but we heard owners of Samsung Galaxy S21 and Google Pixel 6 experience some issues on their Amazon Appstore.

Most users said they could not use any software they downloaded from the Appstore previously after getting Android 12. Some mobile apps even started disappearing from the marketplace.

Amazon did acknowledge the problem after several reports. If recently made a related update but did not say the cause. Definitely, there’s a bug somewhere and we’re assuming it’s already gone.