Cloud gaming is the future, it’s evident from how Google Stadia and NVIDIA are faring. Since Amazon joined the bandwagon last year in September with Luna, its cloud-gaming service in the early access program, things have been going well. Now Amazon wants to expand the horizons way past the invite-only model in the US mainland for now (except Alaska, Hawaii, and US territories) to lure in more gamers who are early adopters. For starters, it is going to come with the early access Fire TV services for users in select regions.

That means those who are eligible can simply download the Amazon Luna app and enjoy. The compatible FireTV models with the cloud-gaming service are Fire TV Stick (2nd & 3rd generation), Fire TV (3rd generation), Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, Toshiba Fire TV Edition, and Insignia Fire TV Edition.

For those who haven’t tasted the flavor of Luna service, the sign-up will earn you a 7-day free trial of the Luna Plus channel (since is a channel-based service unlike Stadia of NVIDIA) – coming with titles including Control, Metro Exodus, Sonic Mania, and GRiD costing $5.99 for a month in the early access period. Another Ubisoft Plus channel for $14.99 a month gives access to Ubisoft’s premium titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Immortals Fenyx Rising.

More good news comes in the form of an announcement by Amazon that Luna Controller is also going to be available without an invitation. Users who are eligible for Luna service on Fire TV can use this controller or the compatible Bluetooth controllers.

For other platforms like Windows, Mac, iPhone/iPad (via web browsers) or Android – the service is still invite-based for now. The game library of Luna is steadily growing and we can expect more channels to open up for users to directly access the cloud-gaming service on their devices.