Amazon Prime members have hundreds or probably thousands of reasons to shop this month as Prime Day is fast approaching. We listed great deals from ZeroLemon yesterday featuring power banks, cables, battery cases, and phone cases you can get for lower prices. Starting July 11, you can take advantage of deals from several brands and companies.

Amazon Prime Day will include Alexa-exclusive deals. Promo will be until July 17. You can start asking “Alexa, what are your deals?”. Alexa will then get back to you and present all exclusive deals for Alexa shoppers. Shopping on Alexa sounds fun and interesting so if you have an Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Echo Look, or any other Alexa-integrated device, try asking Alexa for discounted items you can buy.

Amazon will be rotating about 100 Alexa-exclusive deals so you’d better ask Alexa from time to time. If you’re a Prime shopper, you may also enjoy early access to some Prime Day offers on July 10 starting 4PM to 6PM (Pacific time).

You can start shopping now and catch the deals until July 9. Amazon is more generous as another $10 credit will be given for use on future orders. You also get a chance to join a $5,000 sweepstakes.

Alexa voice orders sound fun. We can’t wait to know the turnout this year and how efficient “voice shopping” will be.

VIA: SlashGear