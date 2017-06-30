For the past two years, Amazon has learned to not compete with all the other brands doing Black Friday sales and instead, they created their very own massive sale. But of course they would have to offer it to their premium customers, or rather, their Prime customers. This is the third year that Amazon Prime Day and this time, on July 11 (or technically, July 10), members will be able to access more than a hundred thousand deals and get 30 hours of deal shopping.

The other good news is that Prime Day is actually now available to 13 countries this year: U.S., U.K., Spain, Mexico, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium and Austria. It will actually start on July 10, 6pm PT/9pm ET, so that means you get 30 hours to go through the deals that you like and get great discounts. To make it easier for you (not necessarily your wallet), deals are organized according to 20 categories which are the most shopped themes.

For those with the Amazon speakers like Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Amazon Tap, and compatible Kindle Fire devices, you will get more Alexa-exclusive deals, of course when you use the voice digital assistant. You can also start watching out for deals already through your Amazon app on your mobile device. Those who are in China and Mexico will be able to have deals in their local stores but also the Amazon Global Store.

Some of the deals have already started, but it’s mostly to do with upselling to Prime members some of their other products like Amazon Music Unlimited, Prime Video, Kindle Unlimited, etc. So yes, be ready with your wallet and online shopping skills on July 10-11.

SOURCE: Amazon