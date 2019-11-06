Alcatel has always been prolific when it comes to rolling out new Android phones. Most of them are budget-friendly devices that have very decent specs. The last one we featured from the brand was the Alcatel INSIGHT, Alcatel GO FLIP 3, SMARTFLIP clamshell phones, and the Verizon-exclusive Alcatel Avalon V. The company also introduced the Alcatel 1S, Alcatel 3 and 3L, and Alcatel 3T earlier this year. The brand is actually under license by TCL that’s why it regularly comes up with new models.

In the tablet category, Alcatel also contributes with a few models. We remember the Alcatel 1T Android tablet that launched in 7- and 10-inch forms last year at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2018). No new tablet has been heard until this week as the Alcatel Joy Tab Kids enters the scene.

As the name suggests, this tablet is kid-friendly. It’s every parent’s answer to having a gadget they can trust. Well, the “trust” must come from the adults as they can take advantage of the parental control options.

The Alcatel kids tablet includes access to Kidomi that contains curated content. Enjoy the thousands of books, games, music, and videos. It’s fun for the kids because and worrisome for the parents. All the content in the library is safe to watch. They are age-appropriate so parents need not worry.

Since young children may use the Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS, the 8-inch tablet comes with a rugged silicone case for protection. Its 4080mAh battery can also last a whole day but of course, we don’t recommend kids to stay in long in front of the small screen.

The Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS tablet has been certified by the KidSAFE Seal Program. Games and apps may be safe for kids but you still need to set parental controls like the length of usage (screen time) and what apps can be accessed. You can also view your kid’s usage habits and learning patterns.

The affordable JOY TAB KIDS from Alcatel is rolling out in time for the holidays. Kids will love this because of numerous entertaining content from DreamWorks, Toca Boca, and Crayola among others. Expect videos, books, and interactive games from some of their favorite characters like Peppa Pig, My Little Pony, and Transformers.

The tablet comes with 4G LTE connectivity, a quad-core processor, Smart Manager, and a Battery Saver Mode. T-Mobile will start selling the Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS this coming November 15.