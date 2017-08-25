Just a couple of weeks ago, Roland Quandt of WinFuture confirmed the ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro phone specs before the official launch. This time, he’s sharing several details about the upcoming Alcatel A7. The new phone will sport a 5.5-inch FHD screen with 1080p resolution, 3GB or 4GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, 16MP dual cameras, and an 8MP front-facing camera.

The dual camera setup isn’t sure yet but we’re not expecting much from this mid-range phone. Price could be 250 Euro which is about $295 in the US. The device has also reached GFXBench where Mediatek MT6750 SoC is listed. The Alcatel A7 will be announced officially at the IFA 2017 in Berlin together with another phone–the Alcatel Idol 5.

The Alcatel Idol 5 was also recently leaked as another mid-range device. It also appeared on GFXBench with the following details: a 5.2-inch IPS display, 1080p resolution, 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6735 octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, and a 16GB onboard storage. When it comes to imaging, the phone has a 13MP front-facing camera. The battery will be enough at 2800 mAh while pricing is also set at 250 Euro.

Both phones will run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. We have no idea yet if they can be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo.

Alcatel A7

Alcatel Idol 5

VIA: @rquandt (1),(2) | WinFuture