Alcatel never fails to deliver new products. The brand has always been prolific in coming up with new models. It usually brings new smartphones but there are also tablets for the mid-range category. The last tablet from the company was introduced back in March but only as an Amazon Prime Exclusive offering. This time, T-Mobile is making it available for more people who want the ultimate entertainment on-the-go.

The Alcatel A30 Tablet features CloserTV that allows you to sync the device with your set-top box and TV. This lets you change the channel wirelessly from the tablet as made possible by the IR blaster. It’s like giving you another digital remote control especially when you can’t find the remote for the nth time. If you’re too lazy to press on the touchscreen, you can opt to use voice search and never get up from the couch again.

The Alcatel A30 tablet features an 8-inch screen, 4G LTE connectivity, 4000mAh battery, 5MP hi-res camera, 16GB onboard storage, 2GB RAM, and a microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 128GB. The CloserTV service allows you to watch your favorite TV shows anytime whether from Hulu or from your TV set-top box. The feature also allows you to skip commercials and watch other programs instead while waiting.

Tablet already runs Android Nougat so you can download more apps and games from the Google Play Store. T-Mobile is currently offering the Alcatel A30 8-inch tablet for only $125.

SOURCE: Alcatel