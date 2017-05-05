Google wants to help developers build better ways to interface with devices, and of course, proliferate the usage of Google Assistant, Google Things, and other Google projects in the process. With this, the mothership is launching a new initiative called AIY Projects – and this project will include do-it-yourself artificial intelligence (AI) reference kits for developers.

Google’s new AIY Projects is made specifically with developers in mind, so they can create their own AI, so to speak, and integrate it into their creations. To kick start the new initiative, Google will start by putting out a voice recognition kit that can be built and worked into other devices. This voice recognition kit is the first of its kind, and Google is planning to release other reference kits for devs to work with as AIY Projects move forward.

The new voice kit – and the other reference kits that will be released under AIY Projects – won’t come fully assembled, devs will have to put these together. What Google does provide are a few examples of how the kit can be used. The voice kit can be used to incorporate the newly released Google Assistant SDK, or they can choose to go with Android Things if developers want their devices to access stuff via cloud services.

To get your hands on the new voice reference kits, Google is selling them at Barnes & Noble retail stores in the US. Additionally Google has also started mailing out reference kits to all MagPi Magazine users as of today. Here’s a free PDF of the latest MagPi magazine, while you’re at it.

SOURCE: Google, Android