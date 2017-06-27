If you are interested in getting into the collectible card game (CCG) or card battle genre, you might get intimidated at the amount of time you need to invest in the big titles like Blizzard’s Hearthstone or the new Elder Scrolls: Legends from Bethesda. But Roboto Games’ new title called “Age of Rivals” distances itself from the pack by being a casual CCG that you can just pick up and play.

Age of Rivals is a collectible card game that you can play in very short sittings. If you have 15-minute downtimes, that’s all it takes to play through a session, and every time there’s something different for players to discover and enjoy. The game is based on the popular 7 Wonders board game, and will have you building a huge civilization with a well-balanced economy, military, culture, and defense in 10 minutes or less.

Age of Rivals will match you up against an opponent, either AI or a real player, to see who can build the best city. Don’t be fooled in thinking that is a peaceful affair – there is fighting and conquering all throughout, although it’s very condensed. There are four rounds, and these rounds are cut into five stages. You build, you buy cards, then you fight. The next rounds will have the same element, with some interesting gameplay, until you get to the final round.

Age of Rivals is neat and concise as a CCG, but nonetheless interesting. It is a premium game priced at USD$3.00, but it is launching right now at a discounted price of USD$0.99. Might be great to grab it right now while the pricing is still a bit more affordable.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store