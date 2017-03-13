Truth be told, there is a real dearth of good soccer games on mobile. The headliner for this genre is the FIFA franchise by EA Sports, and the current iteration feels more like a collectible card game than a real soccer game. Active Soccer gives you a better proposition – play a realistic soccer game on your mobile (gasp!), because Active Soccer 2 DX is now available on Android.

Active Soccer is probably one of the more entertaining soccer games out on mobile, and the reason is pretty simple – the game focuses on actually playing soccer. Active Soccer 2 DX is actually an improved version of the game that came before it – Active Soccer 2 – and it features a lot of little improvements. Check out the trailer video below.

Gameplay improvements include a dedicated dash button so you can get that sprint advantage on your marker at opportune times in the game. There are a lot more teams in this version and updates to team data and competitions are close to current day teams. Of course, EA Sports’ FIFA franchise will always have the advantage of having the licensed names to players, so Active Soccer will have to make do with, err… creative names.

You may not like the top-down perspective, but it’s a boon to the gameplay. Active Soccer 2 DX is available at the Play Store (download link below) for USD$2.99. And believe us, it’s worth every penny.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store