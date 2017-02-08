We’re not sure if the developer is taking advantage of the situation but after news that Google Now Launcher will be discontinued by March, now we’ve got information that the Beta version of the Action Launcher 3.13 update is ready. This is only a test version so the dev can identify the bugs and errors that need to be fixed immediately.

Before public release, developer Chris Lacy usually releases the beta update before it will be out commercially. Some of the important changes include the UI styling for App Shortcuts. If you’re familiar with Quickcuts, this is actually it. These App Shortcuts has been updated to be used with Shutters and dragged and placed anywhere on the home screen.

The developer also added animated caret indicator that you can see when opening and closing the Pixel-style All Apps. You will notice the new icon indicators for App Shortcuts, Shutters, and Covers. The app’s design has been enhanced so it would look a bit like the Pixel Launcher including folder appearance and the All Apps drawer.

The Action Launcher has been updated several times already in the past. There’s the December update showing unread numbers, improvement to the then Quickcuts feature, Launcher Shortcuts’, and more fixes and updates. Google Now integration required root initially. The Action Launcher also made customizing icons easier than before.

Download Action Launcher from the Google Play Store

VIA: Chris Lacy