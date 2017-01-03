Aside from the ASUS Chromebook Flip 2, another Chrome OS-powered laptop that comes with Play Store support is set to be released in the coming weeks. Acer recently rolled out the new Chromebook 11 N7 (C731) as a smart solution for the students and teachers. This one is a rugged notebook that can last up to 12 hours on a single charge. It boasts of a fan-less design so it’s very quiet enough to use in libraries. It’s very durable as it’s been drop-tested from a height of 48-inches.

The new Acer Chromebook also features a spill-resistant keyboard and your choice between a non-touch or touchscreen display. The non-touch C731 model comes with an 11.6-inch display screen while the C731T (touch) has an IPS display. Laptop is really ready for rough use as it follows strict U.S. Military Standard (MIL-STD 810G).

The Acer Chromebook 11 N7 (C731) is ideal for the classroom. It comes equipped with Intel Celeron dual-core processors, 180-degree hinge for sharing, and 1366 x 768 resolution. The touch display option is perfect because this means some Android apps can run with the upcoming Google Play Store support.

Other specs and features include the following: dual-band 2×2 MIMO 802.11ac Wi-Fi, two USB 3.0 ports, Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, one HDMI port, 3.5mm combo audio port, SD card reader, multiple user sign, and Google Drive support. Acer Chromebook 11 N7 weighs 2.98 pounds and measures only 22mm thin.

Pricing starts at $229.99 (€299). The touch variant will be a bit pricier though. You can also choose from the 16GB or 32GB model with 4GB RAM. North America will receive the laptop first this January while the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) will have it next month.

SOURCE: Acer