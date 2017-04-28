Acer has ventured into the wearable arena a couple of years ago with the Liquid Leap lineup but it’s more for the sports and fitness enthusiasts. we haven’t really seen any smartwatch from the Taiwanese company until this week when the Leap Ware is unveiled. This one is still focused on fitness but the round design makes it look more like an ordinary watch. It’s something people who are not into health will also appreciate.

Acer’s Leap Ware smart fitness watch boasts of a circular stainless steel frame and minimalist design. Inside there’s the MT2511 bio-sensing chip and a MediaTek MT2523 processor powering the small wearable design. As with any other fitness trackers, there are different sensors that allow the system to monitor your current heart rate, ultraviolet ray exposure, stress and fatigue levels, as well as, stamina. They take advantage of advanced algorithms so the smartwatch can tell you what you need to know.

The Acer Leap Ware features a powerful battery that can last from three up to five days on normal use. It measures several health metrics because that’s exactly what a health and fitness watch does. It is more of a “virtual coach” because it will guide you on your progress and give suggestions. Device works with the Liquid Life companion app so you can access and view your data, check progress, and see if you’ve reached some important milestones.

Acer Leap Ware will be available this July in North America with a $139 price tag. Ironically, Taiwan will get it later in August for NT$4,990. Europe will then receive the product sometime in the 3rd quarter.