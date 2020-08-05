Just early last month we were acquainted with the specs of the Motorola Razr 5G (codenamed Odyssey) and now the leaked images of the phone suggest how it would look. This is the second-generation foldable smartphone from Motorola and according to the images that have appeared – it would be quite similar to the predecessor but with more rounded edges and a redesigned chin. Interestingly, the images suggest that the front of the phone is silver in color, which is in unison with the probable specifications of the phone leaked by Evan Blass.

The 2020 Motorola Razr 5G is no longer a mystery – the spy images are suggestive of the fact the Motorola is working on the new foldable smartphone that is slated to launch later this year. The images were posted on Weibo [now removed] revealing a very familiar clamshell-like designed phone with some difference from its predecessor revealed last year.

In the images, you would not spot the physical fingerprint sensor, which suggests Motorola is working on the possibility of an in-screen sensor. Also, the secondary screen looks slightly larger than the last year’s Moto Razr. The rear of the device shows a single camera with an LED flash, which matches the previously revealed information that hinted at a 48MP rear camera.

Interestingly 2020 Motorola Razr 5G is expected to be a 5G smartphone, but the leaked images show the phone is running on a 4G network, which is a concern for Motorola fan. From what we already know, the new folding phone from Motorola is expected to roll out with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard memory.

For now, this is all we have about the phone. From the leak of real-life images we can be hopeful that the phone is almost ready for production and we should be hearing a lot more about the new Moto Razr 5G in the coming days.