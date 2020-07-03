Motorola will never be done with the mobile industry. It remains to be an important part of the game. It may not be selling much but we appreciate the brand for introducing new phones left and right. We were just introduced to the Motorola One Fusion after the One Fusion+. More devices can be looked forward too like the Motorola Edge Lite, Moto G 5G, Moto G 5G Plus, and the Motorola RAZR 2. We may have to wait a bit longer for the foldable phone until next year.

Recently leaked by Master Leakster Evan Blass (@evleaks) is a list of specs for what is believed to be the Motorola Odyssey. This phone is a code name for the Motorola Razr 5G. Blass leaked enough information for us to be convinced that the foldable phone will finally have a 5G variant as promised.

The second-gen foldable phone may be delayed until next year but the first-gen Motorola Razr may be reintroduced with 5G connectivity. The list below tells us the specs and features of the upcoming device.

The Motorola Razr 5G may be available in Mercury Silver. The screen will be 6.2-inches. It will also come with 256GB onboard storage, dual SIM support for Nano SIM + eSIM, and dual 48MP primary + 20MP camera system. Of course, the 5G support is part of the list.

The Android phone won’t be waterproof so you have to be careful you don’t drop it in water. To be safe, not even a splash of water because the display may be sensitive. It will already run on Android 10 OS but we can expect it will receive Android 11 once ready.