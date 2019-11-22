Avid fans and players of Pokemon GO must be delighted to know that Community Day 2019 is about to happen. It is actually a two-day event that will begin on December 14, Saturday and end the next day. More bonuses and encounters are expected to be presented by the hard-working team behind the popular augmented reality game. The big event is a way for them to thank the people helping the adventure remain a success even after more than three years.

The last Community Day we featured here happened in September 2018. This year, it will start at 9AM on December 14 (local time zone) with the following Pokémon appearing in the wild: Bagon, Chimchar, Mudkip, Ralts, Swinub, Slakoth, Totodile, Treecko, Torchic, Trapinch, and Turtwig.

You can have these Pokémon hatch from Eggs: Bagon, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Dratini, Larvitar, Mareep, Slakoth, Swinub, Totodile, Treecko, Torchic, and Pikachu. Meanwhile, watch out for these appearing in raids: Beldum, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Dratini, Eevee, Mareep, Squirtle, and Pikachu.

Bonuses and encounters will be available from 11AM to 2PM. Pokémon that will show up more frequently in the wild: Bagon, Totodile, Swinub, Treecko, Torchic, and Slakoth. More bonuses that will be available: 2× Catch XP, 2× Catch Stardust, and 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in Incubators.

The following day, December 15, Sunday, from 9AM to 9PMMM, these Pokemon will:

• Appear more frequently in the wild: Totodile, Swinub, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Slakoth, Trapinch, Bagon, Turtwig, and Chimchar

• Show up in raids: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Eevee, Dratini, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Mareep, Larvitar, and Beldum

• Available to hatch from Eggs: Squirtle, Eevee, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Mudkip, Ralts, Trapinch, Beldum, Turtwig, and Chimchar

Please note that some exclusive moves featured during the 2018 Community Day and the upcoming 2-day celebration will be out again. Pokemon GO Trainers need to be ready for this special weekend. Save the dates and have fun!