Huawei must not have seen it coming, how successful the Huawei P8 Lite would be in the European market. But it is what it is, and now the Chinese manufacturers have deemed it necessary to put out a 2017 version of the smartphone, with upgraded specs under the same name. Who would have thought it?

Barring one or two spec elements, the Huawei P8 Lite 2017 is actually closer to the Huawei P9 Lite in specs than to its older brother. European users are going to get a slightly bigger 5.2-inch screen on the 2017 P8 Lite variant, but still handy enough for one-hand usage. The processor has also been bumped up to the octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 655, even better than the P9 Lite’s Kirin 650. The new variant will also be coming out with EMUI 5.0 based on Android Nougat out of the box. See the comparison below.

The design looks to be just about the same, with chamfered edges and that 2.5D glass in front. Huawei is sticking with the round fingerprint sensor at the back, and you’re not going to see the Huawei P9’s dual camera design here as well. All in all, a more robust phone for bargain hunters this early 2017.

The source says that the Huawei P8 Lite 2017 will be available by end of January, at a price point of EUR239 (around USD$254). Now, should you just go ahead and buy the P9 Lite, or should you wait for the P8 Lite 2017? That’s a good, question. Depending on the official pricing, we think the P8 Lite 2017 might be a better bargain with the better chipset for a cheaper price.

