15 best Android games of 2016, which means you should try these if you haven’t already

It has been a great year for Android gaming, unlike all the other things that 2016 has chosen to give us. However bad you think the past year has been, at least we got good mobile games out of it, amirite? So join us as we give you a rundown of what we think are the best games for the year. And if you haven’t tried one or two of these, it might be the best time to try.

Telltale Games’ Tales from the Borderlands

The good people at Telltale Games have become the masters of the episodic story-telling adventure games – bar none. They already have a number of notable games in their portfolio – The Walking Dead Seasons 1 and 2, and they even came up with a standalone Michonne game, Game of Thrones, The Wolf Among Us, Minecraft: Story Mode, among others. But for us, Tales from the Borderlands is one of the most memorable games of the year because of its wit, humor, and very easy “point-and-click” gameplay. The first episode is now free to download and the next four episodes available as in-app purchases.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Crashlands

A lot of people are of the opinion that Crashlands – released just this year – is already one of the best Android games ever made. The game lets you play as a space trucker who crashes on an alien planet. The game goes on to mash up RTS and RPG elements – build a base, collect items, and basically save the world. The RPG part allows you to customize your character, and you can collect a huge number of items to collect and craft. Whatever you think of mashing up genre, this game is undeniably great fun. And the best part of it is that you won’t be burdened with IAPs.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Pokemon Go

Niantic’s Pokemon Go will definitely be in any list of runaway hit games of 2016 – whatever dip in players it suffered in the latter part of the year. The game broke a lot of different records on the way to becoming the most played Android game at any point in time, ever. The game has been updated a number of times now, and a lot of small details have been added and bugs squashed. But the gameplay remains the same – use your phones sensors to catch virtual Pokemon and collect them all. The game will be adding a new generation of new Pokemon soon, so chances are people will start playing the game again.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

If you grew up as a fan of Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto series, then GTA: San Andreas will bring you pleasure to no end on mobile. As with most GTA games, there’s an open world for players to explore. That in itself guarantees dozens of hours of gameplay. But the game also offers great visuals to draw players in, and a story to boot. So all in all, plenty of stuff to do. The devs included support for Bluetooth controllers, and cloud save support so you can play your game if you jump from one Android device to another. And as with a lot of great games, there are no in-app purchases in this one either.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Minecraft: Pocket Edition

If you don’t know what Minecraft is, then you probably have been living under a rock for a while now – Minecraft is Mojang’s bid to conquer the world, and it’s doing it one building block at a time. Minecraft: Pocket Edition allowed kids of all ages to start playing Minecraft on their Android devices, and it has been a mainstay in top gaming lists ever since it debuted. The updates this year have made the game all the more exciting to play, so this is something you must start playing if you enjoy open world, structure building, fantasy retro gaming.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

The Trail

Peter Molyneux, popular designer known for the “god game” genre, put out a new game just recently around the end of 2016. The mobile game is called The Trail, and it is gaming simplicity at its best. Your character journeys across a new and visually rich territory, and the gameplay incorporates, collecting, crafting, lots of exploration, and eventually building structures along the way. It’s amazing how a game that focuses on just walking is able to get gamers to enjoy it.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Riptide GP Renegade

The Android gaming scene is replete with racing games, and it almost seems like you need to put in a lot of effort to find the racing games worth your time. Riptide GP Renegade is certainly one of those. The games lets you play a professional racer who loses his license to race professionally after getting caught in an illegal street race. The fall from grace sets up a ladder type gameplay where you have to win races to get to the top. There’s a lot to like about the game – great graphics, simple controls, tricks, and a boost system to help you gain an edge. The nicest thing perhaps is that once you buy it, there are no IAPs and ads to annoy you.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Fallout Shelter

This game was supposed to be just a hype machine for the main offering which is Fallout 4. But Bethesda did such a good job with this game that it was a runaway hit for this year. The game leverages on traditional city building game elements – collect resources, build rooms, and putting your people to work. In this case, the place is one of Fallout’s post-apocalyptic Vaults and the people are the ones who escaped nuclear extermination. You get to build rooms in your Vault to make it better and more apt for your Vault dwellers. You complete quests so you can get resources for building more stuff. It’s just a fun game to play and is totally a win for Bethesda.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions

Geometry Wars 3 is a chip off the popular Geometry Wars series – a batch of indie games that have gained a big fanbase over the Google Play Store. Geometry Wars 3 introduces 3D maps into the gameplay, making the already challenging game even more so. It has 100 levels, 12 battle modes, and it’s all played over 15 different 3D grids. The game is pricey at USD$10.00, but we guarantee you that you will have all the puzzles that you can get your mind to solve over the holidays.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition (beta on Android)

The gameplay of this game is as brilliant and simple as the title – you’re dumped in the wilderness with no instructions and it’s up to you to collect food, build shelter and understand what things can kill you (clue: pretty much everything). It’s like Minecraft, only more unforgiving and looks like a steampunk cartoon. We have no other words for this game except that you should try it. Please remember though, that Don’t Starve is still in beta on Android, so there will be bugs around.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Six!

Some of the best games are pretty simple, and Six! fits that bill. Imagine playing Tetris, only that you’re trying to take shapes out of play rather than adding them into gameplay. The objective? Try to stop a hexagon from toppling over the edge. It’s as simple as that, and the game is addictive as heck. Also, it’s free to download.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Lara Croft GO

This puzzle game is not your usual Tomb Raider game variant, although it still features the indefatigable Lara Croft. This is made by the same people who made the popular Hitman GO puzzle game. The gameplay is pretty much the same from its descendants – solve puzzles so that Lara Croft can progress through the game. There are over 75 levels divided into chapters, so you will be using your brain a lot here, rather than ogling Ms. Croft.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

SoulCalibur

If you want to see a good console game ported to Android, then SOULCALIBUR is one of the better done ports you can try. Already a popular fighting franchise on console, the game has been ported to Android with great success – it contains improved graphics and various game modes applicable to mobile. You might be wary of the on-screen controls, but they work surprisingly well. You’d be hard-pressed to find a better fighting game experience on mobile this year. The price – USD$14.00 – is a little expensive, but if you don’t mind the cost, the game experience is worth it.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

The Room 3

The Room 3 is the latest in the popular series, and is just as popular as the ones that came before it. And yes, still one of the best Android games you can play this year. For those who have never played the game before, The Room hinges on puzzle gameplay, and it involves a number of unique objects in a room that you must solve to unlock their secrets. So you go from room to room – with the puzzles getting more difficult as you go – until there are no more puzzles to solve. This year’s variant includes cloud saving, multiple profiles, and alternate endings.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

Final Fantasy IX

Square Enix finally ported one of its biggest hits in the legendary Final Fantasy franchise to mobile – this year we welcomed Final Fantasy IX to Android. It’s pricey, it’s a huge file to download, but if you have already played FFIX before, youknow it’s all worth it. It’s very much like the original, but with upgraded graphics, a virtual D-pad for onscreen control, and seven new boosters such as fast-forward, maximum gil (money) and maximum damage. Pretty cool, huh?

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

So there you go, the best games you can get in 2016. Usher in the new year with your Android device never lacking for good games!