If in the battle of short-form video apps you have fallen for something called the Zynn, which offers users money to watch videos or invite friends to download the app, you may want to reconsider. The video app, which is a clone of the famous app TikTok has been pulled down from the Google Play Store and Apple is reportedly looking into the app before it meets the same fate on the App Store.

According to reports, Zynn, which had made to the top 10 apps on the Play Store has been removed for allegedly stealing video content from other apps. Wired reports, “As of Tuesday, Zynn is no longer available for download from the Google Play Store, and a link that previously went to the app’s listing is now dead.” Zynn’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have acknowledged the removal, and the company is said to be in talks with Google to restore the app.

It is not uncommon for people to repost on various video platforms simultaneously, but this doesn’t seem to be the case with Zynn, which has been accused by many influencers of posting their content without prior permission. The app is filled with content from TikTok and other video apps, a large quantity of which has timestamp of dates prior to the launch of the app. The app was launched on the Play Store on May 5 and on App Store on May 7.

These are serious allegations, however, Zynn can remove the questionable content and resubmit the app for approval. But if Google finds the cash incentives far and over the norms of fair play, it may permanently ban the app. Even if the app manages to cross over the fence and is reinstated, how much dent its reputation would have taken only time would tell.

Zynn is basically a TikTok clone, with only one difference; in order to lure viewers Zynn offers an opportunity to earn money while watching videos. The app also allows earning money by getting friends to download Zynn. The earnings can be used to buy gift cards or can reportedly be encashed through PayPal transfer. Zynn is funded by Kuaishou, a rival app for Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok).